Beshear to Visit Covington for Chamber's Government Forum

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to appear in Covington later this month.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced that the governor will participate in its next Government Forum Series on Wednesday, August 18, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The event will take place at the new Covington Plaza on the riverfront.

According to the announcement, Beshear will talk about a variety of topics including the role of businesses in the fight against COVID-19, the need for infrastructure investments, and the state of the economy.

The cost to attend the forum is $15 for Chamber members or $25 for non-members.

To register for the event or to find more information, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.