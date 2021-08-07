Dixie Highway Resurfacing Project Scheduled to Begin Monday

A resurfacing project is set to begin on Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) on Monday.

The 2.4-mile stretch of the road to be impacted is between Mt. Zion Road (KY 536) and Industrial Road (KY 1829).

The work is scheduled to begin with preliminary work on Monday, and then resurfacing operations on Wednesday.

Work will continue on weekdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers are notified that there will be lane closures, flaggers, and equipment in the work zone.

The project is scheduled to go through the end of August.

-Staff report

Image via KYTC District 6