Erlanger Honors St. Henry's Future Problem Solving Team

The Erlanger city council honored the St. Henry District High School Future Problem Solving Team last week after the ream won second place in the world championship.

Five students explained the way they solve problems in competition without the use of electronic devices. The students were James Carroll, Griffin Gould, Gracie Greber, Sydney Hennessey, Harry Barsan, Carson Gould, and Sean Ihrig. Coaches are Melinda Gould and Michael Fay.

Mayor Jessica Fette proclaimed August 4 as Future Problem Solving Team Day in the city.

Meanwhile, late Councilwoman Kathy Cahill was also remembered at the meeting. She passed away last month after decades of service to the city.

Councilwoman Corine Pitts said that Cahill particularly loved the city's parks and its programs.

She recommended that a city park be named for Cahill.

Mayor Fette praised City Clerk Sherry Hoffman for doing such a detailed job of putting information on the website concerning the transition of trash services from Republic to Rumpke.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor