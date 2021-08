The Holmes Bulldogs football team welcomed the Lloyd Juggernauts to Covington on Friday for a pre-season scrimmage.

Holmes finished last year's season with a 7-3 record in Class 4A.

Lloyd finished last year at 4-3 in Class 2A.

The Bulldogs open the season on Friday, August 20 at Grant Co.

The Juggernauts open at home in Erlanger against Dixie Heights that same night.

Photos by RCN photographer Brian Frey