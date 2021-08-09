Boone Co. Distilling Announces New Event Center

Boone County Distilling Company announced the addition of its new Event Center.

In an announcement, the company said that the space is ideal for weddings, receptions, social events, and distillery tours/tastings.

Bookings are available for all spaces, including the WhiteHall Ballroom, Barrel Room, F&W Bourbon Bar, and outdoor Veranda.

The new space celebrates the history of the region.

The WhiteHall Ballroom, named for an historic Boone County tavern, can accommodate up to 150 guests, with a dedicated event coordinator and catering team on staff. For smaller social outings, groups can choose the F&W Bar or outside under The Veranda.

The Barrel Room is a space built in the shape of a bourbon barrel.

The distillery is located just outside Florence.

