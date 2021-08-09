Kenton Co. Schools Celebrates 100 Years of District Transportation

The Kenton County School District celebrated 100 years of providing transportation in the district.

It was 1920 when the district hired Richard Eubanks at $65 per month to transport 14 students. He used two of his own cars, and both he and his brother drove the kids to and from school.

In 1921, Kenton County purchased its first bus at a cost of $1,148. Hobart Smith was employed to drive this bus at a rate of $20 per month.

The district celebrated the anniversary last Tuesday at Simon Kenton High School with its current transportation staff, board members, and former directors of transportation and superintendents.

The district recognized three drivers who drove school buses for over 50 years in the district: Dennis Friedman, Carol Scherder, and Nellie Scherder.

The district also presented inaugural awards to two members of the transportation staff.

Bus driver Pauline Brownfield received the Hobart Smith Pioneering Spirit Award, and Assistant Director of Transportation Sherry Eagler received the Richard Eubanks Innovative Spirit Award.

Today, the KCSD’s fleet of school buses is well over 100.

The KCSD Transportation Department has about 175 employees and runs around 2 million miles per year, serving over 10,000 students.

The Kenton County School District is still looking for bus drivers for the 2021-22 school year. The starting rate is $17.50 per hour (up to $27.50 per hour based on experience), and drivers receive paid training and benefits starting at 80 hours per month. For more information, call 859-356-0253 or click here.

-Staff report