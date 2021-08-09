NKU Awarded $1 Million for Opioid Work in Rural Communities

Northern Kentucky University received $1 million in federal funding to support its Rural Communities Opioid Response implementation.

The program was first announced in February of 2020 with a goal of reducing opioid overdoses for those who come in contact with law enforcement or are involved in the criminal justice system, according to an announcement at the time.

The program supports Owen and Carroll counties.

The award announced Monday was one of six statewide by the office of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to support abuse treatment programs in high-risk rural communities.

Each program received $1 million.

McConnell credited his position as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee in securing the funding for the HRSA Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

“This past year, opioid overdose deaths surged across the country, driven by the isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the flood of dangerous fentanyl coming across our borders," McConnell said in the announcement. "Kentucky has tragically suffered one of the worst spikes in overdose deaths in the nation. With today’s federal grant announcement, we are continuing our efforts to reverse this painful trend. In the Senate, I’ve worked to mobilize federal government resources to address our substance abuse crisis head-on with targeted prevention, treatment, and enforcement programs. I look forward to continuing to work with these important Kentucky organizations and finally putting an end to the scourge of addiction.”

-Staff report