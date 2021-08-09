NKY Law Firm Recognized for 90% Vaccination Rate Among Staff

A Northern Kentucky law firm was recognized by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce as part of its COVID Stops Here campaign.

DBL Law received a gold designation for having 90% of its staff vaccinated against the virus.

The Chamber is recognizing businesses with 70% or more vaccination status with platinum (100%), gold (90%), silver (80%), or bronze (70%) designations.

"As we urgently work to stop the spread of coronavirus — including the dangerous new Delta variant — employers are playing a very important role," the Chamber says on its website. "We strongly encourage employers across Kentucky to talk to their staff members about the need to get vaccinated and keep track as more staff members get the shot."

DBL Law, which is based in Crestview Hills but is moving to Covington, celebrated its designation on Monday.

“I am very proud of our team for taking this pandemic seriously, understanding the value in protecting not only ourselves but our families, co-workers, clients and community,” said DBL Law Managing Partner Bob Hoffer.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is Kentucky’s pathway to recovery. DBL Law is helping set the bar for vaccination in Kentucky by achieving Gold COVID Stops Here status — meaning at least 90% of their employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a great achievement and we thank them for helping our state stop this dangerous virus,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “Employers are playing a very important as we work to encourage vaccination in Kentucky. In order to finally put this virus behind us, we need Kentuckians to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together we can stop this virus, let’s make sure that COVID stops here!”

-Staff report