Ohio Man Faces Promoting Human Trafficking Charge in Boone Co.

An Ohio man faces multiple charges after attempting to solicit an underage girl, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Shakir A. Little, 29, of Fairfield, Oh., engaged in online conversations with an undercover deputy.

In those conversations, investigators said, Little solicited the undercover deputy to have a child or teenager present and then explicitly described the sexual acts that he wished to perform on the child.

The sheriff's office said that Little responded to a prostitution ad, instigating the conversation on July 27.

During the course of the conversation, Little asked “is your daughter in there” and “where is she I want her to watch again," investigators said.

Little then said that he was communicating with the wrong person and discontinued the conversation.

Little reached back out to the undercover deputy to ask the age of a daughter.

The undercover deputy responded that the daughter is 13 years old.

Little requested a child aged six or younger but agreed to meet the 13-year old for $20 at a predetermined location and time, the sheriff's office said.

When Little arrived at the location, he went to a side door instead of the main entrance and sent a message that said “send your daughter."

Shortly thereafter, deputies confronted Little and placed him under arrest. Deputies later discovered that Little had a child seat in his vehicle.

Little is charged with one count of promoting human trafficking - solicitation (victim under 18 years old), one count of prohibited use of electronic communication to procure a minor (sex offenses), and one count of prostitution - solicitation.

He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond.

-Staff report

Photo provided