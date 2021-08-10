Baker's Table Team to Open Bakery in Newport

The team behind the Baker's Table restaurant in Newport announced Tuesday plans to open a bakery concept across from its original business on Monmouth Street.

The renovated historic building at 1001 Monmouth Street will be home to a functional bakery for the Baker's Table and will also offer customers freshly baked bread, pastries, and an espresso bar.

Baker's Table Bakery, as the new venture will be known, will feature cafe-style seating and a counter where guests can watch the bread being made.

“Opening the bakery is a natural progression from where we started when we opened the Baker’s Table in 2018,” Chef David Willocks said. “Our mission has always been to feed people with love, and we are looking forward to creating more touchpoints for the community to get to know us and our food.”

Willocks operates the businesses with his wife, Wendy Braun, who envisioned a restaurant concept where diners share bread on the same table where it was baked hours earlier.

The Baker's Table opened in late 2018 and has been celebrated in national publications like Eater which called it one of the sixteen best new restaurants in America in 2019, and USA Today which named it as the number-four best new restaurant in America.

The ingredients used at both locations are sourced locally with menus dependent on seasonality and availability.

