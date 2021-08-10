Doan Named to Erlanger City Council Vacancy

Erlanger city council selected attorney Steve Doan to fill a vacant seat on the region's largest legislative body.

The 12-member city council was down a member following the death of longtime public servant Kathy Cahill.

Eight people applied for the open seat, though two had withdrawn from consideration before Monday night's special meeting.

Doan grew up in Erlanger and attended Erlanger-Elsmere schools, graduating from Lloyd Memorial High School.

He attended Erlanger Baptist Church.

Doan later graduated from Northern Kentucky University's Salmon P. Chase College of Law and operates his own practice.

Doan said that he has spent a lot of his time defending police officers against charges of excessive force, and he stated that first responders are the backbone of the community. He has also worked with the state government under Governor Matt Bevin.

Doan pledged to hold the city accountable, believing that the government exists to serve the people.

"I want to give back to the community," he said of why he wanted to apply for the position.

Following the vote, Mayor Jessica Fette administered the oath of office.

Councilwoman Vicki Kyle told the other applicants that she was very impressed and pleased with all their applications, and she urged them to run for council.

Doan will finish out Cahill's term and can choose to run at the next election in 2022.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor