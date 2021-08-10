Erlanger Man Missing for Week; Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Assistance

An Erlanger man has been missing for a week and now the Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Kinchiro Kincho, 22, was last seen on August 3 when he left work at Pitney Bowes in Hebron.

Kincho's family told the sheriff's office that the man typically does not leave the house unless he is working and that is disappearance is uncharacteristic.

The employer reported that Kincho never misses work.

Kincho does not have a vehicle and there has been no activity on his bank account, the sheriff's office said.

Kincho is a male, native Hawaiian/Pacific islander, who stands 5'7", weighs 170 lbs., and has long black hair and black eyes.

He has "Kincho" tattooed vertically behind his left ear.

If located, contact police.

-Staff report

