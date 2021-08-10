Photos: Demolition of Former County Building Begins, Will Become Apartments, Retail

Demolition on the former Kenton County Government Building at 303 Court Street in Covington is underway.

The building, which was home to county government offices before their move to the renovated Bavarian Building on Simon Kenton Way, and the county detention center until its move to South Covington in the late 2000s, is slated to become high-end apartments with ground-level retail.

In July, the Kenton County Fiscal Court closed on the transfer of the property to developers Al Neyer and Urban Sites.

The forthcoming development has been branded as the Hayden at Roebling Point and will house 133 residential units with 6,000 square feet of retail space.

In all, the estimated investment on Court Street and the renovation of the Bavarian Brewery building is around $60 million.

The skeleton of the Court Street building is expected to remain but will be transformed with a more modern appearance, according to renderings.

-Staff report

Photos by Connor Wall, associate editor (with Hayden renderings provided)