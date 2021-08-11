NKU Offers Free Admission to Norse Sports this Fall

Northern Kentucky University announced Wednesday that its athletics program would welcome fans to home games with free admission for fall sports.

Those sports include men's and women's soccer, and volleyball.

“Highland Heights and the Northern Kentucky region have built a community around this university and our athletic teams,” said NKU Athletic Director Ken Bothof. “Norse Nation rallied last season by watching contests on ESPN’s digital platforms, engaging on social media and providing increased financial backing through the Go Norse Fund. We are incredibly grateful of this support and, now that we have the opportunity to welcome fans back to home events on campus, we are delighted to provide free access to nearly 30 home fall contests.”

Both Northern Kentucky men’s and women’s soccer are coming off of Horizon League regular-season championships and runner-up performances in the respective league tournaments.

Daniel Bermingham and Mimi Stines are each the reigning Horizon League Goalkeepers of the Year, while Stines was also tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Year. Volleyball enters the 2021 season after reaching its seventh-consecutive league tournament semifinals, serving as the only Horizon League volleyball program to reach the semifinals in each of the last six seasons.

