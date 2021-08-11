Three NKY Kroger Stores Part of New Pick-Up Partnership with Google Maps

Three Northern Kentucky Kroger locations are participating in the Cincinnati-based grocery giant's new partnership with Google Maps.

A new program launched Wednesday that both companies say will help to streamline the grocery pickup experience.

The pickup option increased in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, when groceries are ordered from Kroger via the grocer's app, users will have the opportunity to add the order to Google Maps.

When it is time to leave, Google Maps will send a notification which will let the user share the arrival time with the store.

The estimated time of arrival will be continuously shared with the store, helping the location prioritize the order so that it is ready when the shopper arrives, the companies said.

"There’s no need to call, wait times are shorter, and your groceries are kept refrigerated (if needed) right until they’re placed into your car," the announcement said.

In Northern Kentucky, the Kroger locations in Covington (Latonia/4303 Winston Ave.), Newport (130 Pavilion Parkway), and Erlanger (3158 Dixie Highway) are included.

Demand for no-contact, curbside pickup exploded during the pandemic and continues to be popular, even with pandemic restrictions lifted, the announcement said. In fact, stats from March of this year show people in the U.S. were using Google Maps to search for ‘curbside pickup’ nearly 9,000% more than they were a year prior, according to the announcement.

-Staff report