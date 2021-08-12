Beshear: Unvaccinated People Face Greatest Risk Since Pandemic Began

Kentucky recorded an additional 2,713 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 142 across five Northern Kentucky counties.

Governor Andy Beshear said that the delta variant of the virus is proving to be more aggressive and possibly deadlier than any other the state has faced since the coronavirus pandemic arrived here early last year.

There were 50 new cases in Kenton Co., 47 in Boone Co., 21 in Campbell Co., 15 in Grant Co., and 9 in Pendleton Co.

“The delta variant is the most aggressive, and it looks like it may be the most deadly, form of COVID that we have faced,” said Beshear. “If you are unvaccinated, you are at the very greatest risk that you have been at since the start of the pandemic. COVID has been the third leading cause of death in the United States over the past year and a half. Right now, it’s putting more pressure than it ever has before on our health care heroes.”

According to state date, from March 1 to August 11, or Wednesday of this week, nearly 90% of all positive cases and hospitalizations, as well as more than 88% of all COVID-related deaths have involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people in Kentucky.

There are three highly effective and widely available COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky.

As of today, 2,386,200 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 5,589 have been vaccinated over the past day, state officials said.

Beshear continued to encourage people aged 12 and older to be vaccinated.

The state's Shot at a Million campaign continues as an added incentive. Those who get a vaccine are eligible to sign up for a chance to win $1 million or a full college scholarship at ShotAtAMillion.ky.gov. Two $1 million winners and ten full-scholarship winners were announced on July 2 and July 30. On August 27, another $1 million winner and five more full-scholarship winners will be announced.

The governor also announced a new Vax & Visit KY initiative alongside Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. Kentucky will offer in-state travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks for Kentuckians who have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The tourism industry remains committed to being a partner in the commonwealth’s efforts to sprint out of this pandemic,” said Berry. “Offering vaccine incentives to Kentucky State Parks will not only boost travel revenue in local communities, but also ensure that Kentucky continues to be seen as a safe travel destination post pandemic.”

Beginning Thursday, eligible Kentuckians who have received their vaccine can register for a chance to win a stay at any of Kentucky’s 45 state parks. "Safe-cations", as the state called them, include golf, lodging and campground gift certificates. Kentuckians must be 18 years old or older to enter and have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Winners will be selected beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The final drawing will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. To learn more, visit tah.ky.gov.

Image shows the local counties' incidence rate, or the average number of positive cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days