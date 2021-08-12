Horizon Community Funds Cancels NKY Philanthropy Symposium

Horizon Community Funds and its planning committee for the Northern Kentucky Regional Philanthropy Symposium have decided to cancel the event scheduled for September 27. The decision was made to align with host sponsor St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s decision to cancel community events throughout its public venues until at least early November 2021.

“We are sad to miss out on this leadership event and celebration with our Horizon Nonprofit awardees,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “However, we are comfortable in making the right decision for the health of our community at this time. We are so grateful to everyone involved- our sponsors, planning committee, awardees and their nominators, speakers, nonprofits, and everyone who planned to join us that day.”

The Northern Kentucky Regional Philanthropy Symposium was slated to bring a series of topics to the table that drive Northern Kentucky’s future forward, including OneNKY, a new intelligence unit housed at Northern Kentucky University, regional health initiatives, the Transfer of Wealth Study, site readiness in Northern Kentucky, and workforce development. The Horizon Nonprofit Awards were also embedded into the event to celebrate five Northern Kentucky leaders and their service to Northern Kentucky.

The following Northern Kentucky nonprofit leaders and volunteers were to be honored at the event:

Andrew Brunsman, Be Concerned, Inc., Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year (Small)

Rick Hulefeld, Learning Grove, Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year (Large)

Quentin Turley, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, MVP Staff of the Year

Bob Hoffer, DBL Law, MVP Board Member of the Year (St. Elizabeth Healthcare and American Heart Association)

Gayle Middendorf, The Point/Arc, Volunteer of the Year

“The hardest part for us in making the decision to cancel this event was missing the celebration of our outstanding awardees,” Grayson added. “If you have the ability, please consider a gift to one of the nonprofits listed above in honor of these leaders, and keep us on your radar in coming weeks as we celebrate them across social media networks and through our media partners.”

For more information, contact Tess Brown at tbrown@horizonfunds.org or 859.620.8221.