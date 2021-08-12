Next Phases of Newport's Ovation Development Underway

Construction on the next two phases of the Ovation project in Newport is set to begin.

The music venue and 550-car parking garage was the first phase was completed late last year and live music shows are set to begin in the coming weeks.

The 25-acre site sits on more than four city blocks near the Newport riverfront.

Over the next 18 months, Covington-based Corporex plans to invest more than $180 million on the next two phases.

The second phase includes a hotel and office building, a $53 million investment. Corporex will install the steel structure for one of the final buildings next week.

The office building is expected to add roughly 100,000 square feet of office space with plaza-level retail.

The hotel will feature a rooftop bar.

Corporex also broke ground on the third phase which includes structured parking, for-sale and for-rent residential units, retail, entertainment, a grocery, and an amenity club.

That section is located across the street from PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation, the music venue, and connects to the concert venue by a pedestrian walkway above W 3rd St.

The first step of the third phase was raising the levee wall, which is currently under construction.

Corporex is working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to utilize leading edge engineering principles and materials to attach the current earthen wall to the levee, connecting Ovation directly to the riverfront.

Coming soon, a select number of riverview condos will be available for presale, the company said.

“Corporex and our founder, Bill Butler, has always had a passion for Northern Kentucky, his hometown,” said Tom Banta, managing director of Corporex. “It’s been his vision to revitalize and develop the community near the river, with Newport being a key part of that. Corporex purchased the land with the intention of creating a mixed-use development at a level this region has never seen before.”

-Staff report