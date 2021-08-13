Florence Woman Wins $75,000 After Buying Lotto Ticket in Newport

A Florence woman found herself lucky to have purchased two Kentucky Lottery tickets on a whim.

Patricia Martini, of Florence, stopped at the Speedway store on Monmouth Street in Newport on Saturday to buy a drink and decided to ask the clerk for two $5 Lady Luck scratch-off tickets.

Martini left the store and scratched off the tickets in her car.

On the first row, she saw a money bag symbol.

This symbol indicates that a player has automatically won the prize below the symbol.

She went on to scratch off the prize amount, where she revealed the game’s $75,000 top prize.

“I was stunned. I was nervous and started shaking,” Martini said.

“I called my daughter and told her as soon as I got home she needed to take a look at the ticket. When I told her I thought I had won $75,000 she was yelling at me to lock the doors and roll up the windows so no one would hear me,” Martini told lottery officials.

Her daughter took one look at the ticket and said, “Oh my god, it is for real,” Martini said.

“I couldn’t believe I hit it,” the Florence woman said.

The following Monday, Martini drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville to claim her ticket where she received a check for $53,250, after taxes.

Martini said the winnings were going to help out tremendously and that she has already made arrangements to pay off her daughter’s computer that she needs for school.

Speedway will receive a $750 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

-Staff report