Familiar Face Returns to Florence Council to Fill Vacancy

Florence city council voted to add Patricia Wingo to its ranks.

She will finish the term of Josh Walton, who resigned as his family is relocating.

Wingo was one of six applicants for the open spot and selected by the remaining five council members following an executive session held last week.

She is no stranger to the city building, having worked as city coordinator from 2004 to 2009. She previously served the unexpired council term of Mike Apgar in 2011 and then worked for the city again in 2019.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Boone County Schools School Superintendent Matt Turner talked with council about how the district is faring as the new school year begins, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be disruptive.

"Our mission is to teach all of our students," he said. "We care about them and we love them."

He said there were about 7,000 students in summer school this year, the largest number ever.

The district has an accelerated learning program for students once they get back, to help them hit the ground running, he said.

Boone Co. Schools has more than 20,100 students, more than 2,400 of whom are English Language Learners (ELL), or more than 12 percent.

Sixty-four different languages are spoken in the schools from 100 different birth countries, Turner said.

Meanwhile, the district has 2,798 students who have physical or emotional learning disabilities, and 8,072 students who are economically disadvantaged.

In other business, Patrick Taylor was sworn in as a Florence Police officer. He is the son of a former Florence officer, Pat Taylor, and joins from the Kenton County Police Department.

Council listened to the first reading of an ordinance to amend a zoning map that would change a 1.3-acre piece of a site at 7544 Burlington Pike from "suburban residential two/parkway corridor study overlay" zoning to "commercial two/planned development/parkway corridor study overlay" zoning.

The move is to help in the creation of an eating/drinking establishment, a dog park, and food truck parking.

Mayor Diane Whalen reported that the annual Boone County senior picnic will be Wednesday, September 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor