Taylor Mill to Set Tax Rates; City Honors Eagle Scout

The Taylor Mill city commission listened to the first reading of ordinances establishing tax rates for the city.

The property tax is expected to be set at $0.453 per $100 assessed value, down slightly from last year's rate of $0.454.

Personal property is expected to be set at $0.619 per $100 of assessed value, down from last year's $0.770.

Both figures assume the compensating rate to assure that the city collects at least as much as the previous fiscal year.

The trash rate for the city's contract with Republic Services is to be $174 per dwelling.

Mayor Dan Bell said that the new playground surface at Pride Park has been a success. It cost the city $40,000 to install and has a ten-year warranty.

Commissioners voted to allow part-time parks employee T.J. Fromme to remain on staff for the month of September to assist the public works department.

Police Chief Steve Knauf told commissioners that he has hired a police officer, Austin Cornett, and that he will officially start in November before he goes to the police academy November 7.

Braydn Walls, an Eagle Scout who installed concrete cornhole goals at Pride Park for his Eagle Scout project, was honored by the city Wednesday night for his work. Commissioner Carolyn Braden presented Walls with a plaque while his mother and father looked on proudly.

The commissioners also honored the principal of Scott high school, Carolyn Stewart, and Charlie Phillips, the school resource officer of the year, with awards from the Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers.

