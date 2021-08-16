Missing Erlanger Man Found Dead

A man missing since earlier this month was found dead over the weekend.

Kinchiro Kincho, 22, of Erlanger, had last been seen on August 3 when he left work at Pitney Bowes.

On Saturday, the Boone County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dead person in the woods near Queensway Drive (off Donaldson Road).

The Boone County Coroner's Office later identified the dead person as Kincho.

The sheriff's office said that no foul play is suspected.

No further details were released.

-Staff report