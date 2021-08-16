Newport Students to Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccinations

Newport Independent Schools will offer vaccinations to returning students on August 20.

The district is hosting a vaccination clinic with Lexington-based Wild Health from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Newport High School cafeteria (900 East 9th St.). No appointment is necessary.

Students aged 12 and up are eligible to be vaccinated.

"We are always working to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our students, teachers and staff," said Jennifer Stewart, director of pupil & student services for the district. "With the current rise in COVID cases it is vitally important that our students have access to the vaccination."

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise quickly across Kentucky.

“I encourage our students and community to register for the vaccine,” Superintendent Tony Watts said. “It’s important for us to have as many people vaccinated as possible. This will increase our ability to keep our students in school for the entire school year. “

Citing the alarming rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations attributed to the delta variant of the virus, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has issued an executive order requiring teachers, students, staff and visitors to wear a mask while indoors at all public and private schools.

"We are to the point where we cannot allow our kids to go into these buildings unprotected, unvaccinated and face this Delta variant," Gov. Beshear said in a statement. "There is no other option. This is absolutely what we have to do."

-Staff report