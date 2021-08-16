Residential Community Construction at Beverly Hills Supper Club Site to Begin

The construction of a new residential community where the famed Beverly Hills Supper Club once stood is set to begin later this month.

Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty Group announced Monday that they have finalized plans to purchase the site for its planned Memorial Pointe community.

The Beverly Hills Supper Club was a popular nightlife and entertainment destination in Southgate before tragedy struck in 1977.

A fire swept through the building and killed 165 people.

"As excited as we are about moving forward on Memorial Pointe, we will never stop looking back to remember those who lost their lives at Beverly Hills and those they left behind," said Bill Kreutzjans, Jr., of Ashley Builders Group. "We want to again thank the city, first responders and the people of Southgate, the Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission and the survivors who are supporting a project that will offer residential living options, maintain greenspace and provide a permanent memorial."

Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg said the city is pleased to see Memorial Pointe move closer to fruition and excited to welcome one of Northern Kentucky's most ambitious developments to the community.

"For those of us here at home, this purchase and the proposed development writes a new page in the property’s storied past," Mayor Hamberg said. "Ashley has pledged to honor the rich and tragic history of the Beverly Hills Supper Club through the construction of a dedicated memorial, and the creation of a vibrant residential community."

"This will be a development for single adults, families, and elderly," he said. "Together, this purchase will finally bring to bear a living and lasting tribute to the victims, families and first responders whose lives were forever changed by the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire while providing a positive development for our fine city."

Ashley Builders Group will be jointly developing the project with Vision Realty Group.

In addition to the site development, Vision Realty Group will also be developing the 200 apartments at Memorial Pointe in a partnership with North American Properties, the Cincinnati-based firm that also owns Newport on the Levee.

“A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into the plans to honor the memory of the Beverly Hills Supper Club and that effort will continue through all phases of the project. Vision Realty Group is excited to be part of the team and is equally committed to the preservation of the site’s past and the vision for the site’s vibrant future,” said Matt Olliges, of Vision Realty Group.

A permanent memorial for the 1977 tragedy is planned for land along U.S. 27 and will include the names of the victims, a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire, a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire, and maps of the site in 1977.

A marker honoring the victims will also be placed in the park that will be developed as part of the residential project at the top of the hill.

Members of the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire Group have expressed support for the project and appreciation of the plans for a memorial, which upon completion will be donated to the City of Southgate.

The site covers 80 acres and in addition to residential development, Memorial Pointe will maintain greenspace and include a park as well as connections to Highland Country Club, which is across Blossom Lane from the site. Access to Memorial Pointe will be from U.S. 27 and from Blossom Lane.

Mayor Hamberg also said the development will attract new residents to the city and generate much needed new tax revenue annually.

Memorial Pointe will be built in phases over approximately five years. The project will include:

85 single-family, two-to-four-bedroom homes that will be offered starting in the upper $300,000 range. A Homeowners Association will maintain the units, a neighborhood park and greenspace.

200 luxury apartments that will offer rents from $1,100 to $2,000 a month and feature a common area that includes a swimming pool, indoor exercise facility and an event center for parties, meetings, family gatherings, etc.

A for-profit assisted living facility of 85 residential units that will with care and support fees will be offered at $3,000 to $6,000 a month.

