Adams Law Names Rabe as Associate Attorney

Adams Law announced the addition of Elivia M. Rabe as an associate attorney at the Covington-based firm.

Rabe was admitted to the bar in 2018 and has practiced at the Law Offices of Shannon Smith.

She has served as general counsel, contractual counsel to major liquor distilleries and breweries, and negotiated business separations and dissolutions.

Rabe plans to work in the firm's Business Representation practice group.

She is a 2014 graduate of Thomas More University and a 2018 graduate of Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

Rabe is currently presiding as the Young Lawyer’s Division District 6 Representative.

She resides in Villa Hills and is an avid animal lover, particularly farm animals and horses.

