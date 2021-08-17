Falcon Theater Opens New Season with "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner"

Falcon Theater opens its new season with Guess Who's Coming to Dinner by Todd Kreidler.

The play is based on the 1967 film of the same name and explores a progressive white couple's liberal sensibilities when their daughter brings her black fiancé home.

Blindsided by their daughter's whirlwind romance and fearful for her future, Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize the difference between supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family, especially in 1967. They're surprised to find they aren't the only ones with concerns about the match, and it's not long before a multi-family clash of racial and generational difference sweeps across the Drayton's idyllic San Francisco terrace.

The show, directed by Piper N. Davis, opens September 24 at the Newport theater.

“This play is every bit as important today as the movie was in 1967. At its core, the story is about the subtle, often subconscious views we all have about the differences between people. It speaks directly to the challenges even liberal-minded individuals face when confronted by a situation that puts their beliefs to the test,” said Falcon Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ted Weil.

The film won Academy Awards for Katherine Hepburn for best actress and William Rose for best screenplay in 1967.

The play, written in 2013, has received rave reviews at theaters across the country and is a faithful retelling of a familiar story.

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m., September 24, 25, and 30, and October 1, 2, 7, 8, 9.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students with ID. Patrons enjoy a $5 discount for Thursday performances. Visit falcontheater.net for more information.

Falcon Theater requires all patrons inside the theater to be masked at all times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater said that policy could be updated as health recommendations change.

-Staff report