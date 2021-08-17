Kenton Co. Schools, Ethos Partner for COVID-19 Tests, Vaccines

Ethos Laboratories and Kenton County School District announced a partnership for the new school year to provide COVID-19 PCR testing for students and staff who opt in for such tests.

The tests can be administered at school or at an Ethos site.

Ethos is based in Newport.

As part of Kentucky’s ELC Reopening Schools program, tests will be offered at no cost to students or staff. Ethos Laboratories’ COVID-19 testing detects variants including Delta, as well as active infections in symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals.

Results are available in 24 hours online.

“This partnership is instrumental in allowing the KCSD to offer COVID-19 vaccines and voluntary COVID-19 testing to our school community,” said Paula Rust, Director of Health Services for Kenton County School District. “This valued alliance will be key to keeping our students and staff healthy this school year.”

As an additional service, Ethos and Kenton County School District will be offering Drive-Thru COVID-19 vaccinations at the start of the new school year. Vaccines include the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, approved for ages 12 and up, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for 18 and up.



Drive-Thru vaccinations will be administered August 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and September 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summit View Academy's parking lot (5006 Madison Pike, Independence).

Everyone in the community is able to register at Ethos-Labs.com/testing- booking .

Ethos is offering the same partnership opportunity to other Kentucky school districts.

-Staff report