Beshear Speaks in Covington About Brent Spence, Mask Mandates, Economy

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke about Brent Spence Bridge, the importance of masks in schools, and the commonwealth's economic rebound at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's (NKY Chamber) Government Forum on Wednesday morning.

The governor was backdropped by the Clay Wade Bailey and Brent Spence bridges during the forum, which was held outdoors at the Covington Plaza, the new large, flat, circular addition along the Riverfront Commons project at the north end of Madison Avenue.

Patrick Hughes, Advocacy Vice Chairman for the NKY Chamber, gave the forum's opening remarks and drew attention to the organization's ability to meet in person.

"Thank you to Gov. Beshear for the work he's done that allows us to meet in-person," Hughes said before introducing Covington's Mayor Joe Meyer.

Meyer commented on Beshear being the ninth governor he's worked with or for throughout his career and said that he couldn't imagine a more difficult time to be elected to the office.

"I want to give credit, and thanks, and my deepest appreciation on behalf of the people of Covington for the governor's commitment to public health," Meyer said. "We all want our kids in school and our kids to be safe. The way to do that is with masks."

Shifting to the Brent Spence Bridge, Meyer said that the city is right on the cusp of finally addressing the issue without tolls and without disrupting the urban core of Covington.

After Meyer, Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann encouraged those in attendance to take a moment to breathe in the beautiful weather, scenery, and visible progress the region has made - citing the plaza they were at - highlighting the importance of these moments of gratitude particularly during the "crazy times" we find ourselves in.

NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper introduced the governor to the podium after commenting on how hard it must have been to be in any level of governance during the past 18 months.

Gov. Beshear took the podium and enthusiastically told the audience about the incredible progress the commonwealth has experienced in the past several months.

"We're finally getting that Brent Spence Bridge done," Beshear said, a topic he would return to later.

The governor said that the COVID virus is something that we've never dealt with before, noting all the pain that it has caused before urging any eligible unvaccinated citizens to get vaccinated.

"I was at a St. Elizabeth vaccination center watching people cry to get that shot," he said. "We will make it through this surge just like we have before."

Beshear expressed slight frustration at the recent surge and seemed to blame the large portion of unvaccinated Kentucky-residents on the rising numbers, saying that his administration knows the state could overcome the challenge and in a short amount of time.

"We need every eligible person to get this vaccine," Beshear said. "I need every Kentuckian to become a part of this war and have these tough conversations. We need to break those Thanksgiving rules to have those tough conversations, even at the risk of losing those friendships."

Beshear called on the audience to have that difficult conversation with someone in their life to encourage them to get vaccinated.

The governor emphasized this need by saying that he recently had a family member fall and have difficulty finding a hospital bed because of the overwhelming numbers of COVID hospitalizations.

Beshear then acknowledged his mandate on masks in schools by saying it was a tough decision that he made as both a governor and a father - citing his 12-year old son who is vaccinated and his 11-year old daughter who is not.

"Making the right, but difficult, decision is for their health and safety," he said. "Keeping our kids healthy and in school allows the adults to keep going to work."

Before talking about the economic progress happening across Kentucky, Beshear asked for healthcare workers to be given the support they need - particularly as they dealt with the grueling past 18-months.

Enthusiastically citing a bond broker's report placing Kentucky seventh in the country per-capita on economic recovery, another broker using the word gusto to describe the state's recovery, and a third report claiming Kentucky is rebounding faster than most - Gov. Beshear said that he believes we are standing on the precipice of economic development that has never been seen before.

Bolstering his claims with various workforce initiatives that have added or will add jobs to the commonwealth, many in Northern Kentucky, Beshear was quite hopeful for what the future holds for the state.

"This age of prosperity will stretch to all parts of Kentucky," Beshear said. "All around Kentucky we are seeing new jobs being created that will be around for 30 to 40 years."

Beshear said that he felt previous governors had overlooked Northern Kentucky, and proudly claimed that wasn't the case with his administration.

The governor then spoke about the Brent Spence Bridge again, saying that he and his administration have been doing everything possible to add the bridge to the infrastructure bill that is going through congress. Beshear, a Democrat, even credited Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Republican, with showing up to support addressing the bridge. The Senate-approved bipartisan infrastructure legislation that leaders believe includes a key mechanism to fund projects like the Brent Spence.

"It just goes to show you that this is not a red versus blue issue," Beshear said. "It's about doing what's good for Kentucky's families."

Beshear later gave details about the bridge saying that a grant process is being adopted into the bill for which the Brent Spence Bridge will be a prime candidate.

Concluding his remarks, Beshear addressed the rising need for workforce saying that it's a problem that will naturally occur with such rampant growth in the economy. He said his administration is looking at variables affecting the workforce shortage including: the increasing number of Baby-Boomers retiring; transitioning 'gig' workers into careers; the number of disabled citizens that have trouble accessing healthcare dampening workforce prospects; people leaving their jobs to focus on other aspects of their lives in light of the pandemic; and the additional unemployment benefits his administration has continued providing, adding that those additional benefits will end in the next couple of weeks regardless of what the federal government decides to do.

He also acknowledged the stark decline of women in the workforce, saying that his administration had noticed the declining trend before COVID and saw the trend exacerbated by the pandemic.

"This is an issue very close to this administration," Beshear said.

He added that his administration is working to increasing access to childcare by improving facilities, training accessibility, and even incentivizing companies to provide childcare for workers.

