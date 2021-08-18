Edgewood Considers Tax Rate, New Branding

Edgewood city council is set to approve its tax rates for the new year.

The property tax rate is proposed at $0.231 per $100 of assessed value, which is lower than the current rate ($0.233) but compensates to ensure that the city collects the same amount of revenue.

In other council business, the city saw a presentation for potential new branding. Eric Brown of Brownstone Design has been working on new imagery to welcome people into the city.

For years, a tree has been used as a symbol for Edgewood and the refreshed version presented on Monday night would incorporate orange and gold colors around a tree and a walking trail to represent the parks. One example is pictured above.

Brown also showed off different types of signs for city entrances.

Council will further review the ideas.

Work continues on the planned renovation of a 15-year old playground at Presidents Park. City Administrator Brian Dehner proposed some options to address the high cost.

Miracle Playground's Josh Wagner presented a plan to city council in June to update the park and make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Some of Dehner's proposals include leveling the uneven height of the tower at the park and realigning it and removing a slide and replacing it with a ladder. He also suggested that some of the work could be completed by the city's public works department to cut down on costs.

The city could also seek grants to supplement the cost.

Dehner told council that the cost of metal could increase very soon, and then there will be another increase in January, which could increase the cost for the tower section of the playground by about $37,000.

Council made a motion to purchase the tower section now, and then keep looking at the plans to find places to reduce the cost. All the members agreed.

The Tuesday night concerts will continue. One had to be canceled due to a water main break, and that event will not be made up. On September 10 there will be a Friday night flick, Raya and the Last Dragon at Freedom Park, starting at dusk and there will be free popcorn while supplies last.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor