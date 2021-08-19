Degenhardt Named to Gateway Foundation Board

Brent Degenhardt was named to the Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation board.

He is president of City Wide Solutions of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

Degenhardt has been involved in the commercial products, construction and building maintenance industries for 22 years. In 2003, he opened City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati along with his business partner and father, Don Degenhardt. City Wide Maintenance manages more than 20 services, including janitorial and handyman services.

Degenhardt is a graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2017. He is currently serving as a regional team captain for All Pro Dads, board member and development and fundraising chair for the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, board of advisors and program committee member for the Goering Center for Family and Private Business, and president of the Northern Kentucky Youth Hockey Association.

He also volunteers as a hockey coach through the Northern Kentucky Youth Hockey Association.

Degenhardt lives in Villa Hills with his wife and three boys.

The Gateway Foundation is the nonprofit organization supporting the college.

-Staff report