Ludlow Moves Forward on Cityview Station Project

The City of Ludlow is moving forward with allowing Fischer Homes to construct its Cityview Station development.

During last week's meeting, Ludlow's city council voted on a resolution to reject the Kenton County Planning Commission's recommendation against the development citing that the commission's recommendation was based on Ludlow's comprehensive plan which was adopted in 2011.

Although councilmembers Brie Banks and Tiffany Grider were absent from the meeting, the rest of council unanimously agreed that the plan is outdated and would prohibit most developments from taking place.

"There is much interest in living near the river," said Councilwoman Julie Terry-Navarre. "But the current housing market is not meeting that interest."

The resolution to deny the commission's recommendation was unanimously approved.

After the vote, council performed the first reading of an ordinance to change the zoning of the land to suit the Cityview Station development, with the caveat of limiting the number of apartments in the development to 200, instead of the proposed 400.

After negotiations with Fischer, Ludlow City Council changed the limit to 300 units and did the first reading of the altered ordinance last night during a special-meeting. The ordinance will be read once more before being voted on.

The plan also includes 306 attached condominium homes and 28 single-family homes.

