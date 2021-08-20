Taste the Cov: Restaurant Weekend in Covington Announced

Taste the Cov, a new Covington restaurant weekend, was announced Friday by Renaissance Covington (RCov) and the Northern Kentucky Convention & Visitors Bureau (meetNKY).

It is scheduled for Thursday, September 16 through Sunday, September 19.

The event has more than 20 participating restaurants.

During the weekend celebration, participating establishments will offer $6 food specials and $4 drink specials (excluding tax and gratuity).

Participating businesses include The Standard, The Gruff, The Globe, Rosie’s Tavern, Ripple Wine Bar, Rich’s Proper Food & Drinks, Piper’s Ice Cream Bar, Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar, Molly Malone’s, McK’s BBQ, Mac’s Pizza Pub Mainstrasse, Left Bank Coffeehouse, Icehaus, Frosthaus, Frida, Dari-Crest by Bean Haus, Crafts & Vines, Cock & Bull Public House - Mainstrasse, Buttercup Cake House, Bourbon Haus 1841, Bean Bakery on Greenup.

Tickets are not necessary, but reservations are recommended where available.

For additional information visit the official Facebook event or TasteTheCov.com.

