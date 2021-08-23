Building Industry of Association of NKY Installs Board Leadership Team
The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) installed its 2021 leadership at an event recently held at the 2021 HomeFest in Villa Hills. \
State Representative Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) was on hand to participate in the ceremony.
“This board has been a working board since December of 2020. We had postponed the December ceremony in the light of these unprecedented times to recognize these outstanding leaders who have already been proving themselves, as their work is already well under way since the delay of this installation. We are proud of all of them and the work they have been doing for their industry and for our organization and look forward to a fantastic second half to 2021,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade group.
2021 Officers
Jarron Fischer – President
Ross Kreutzjans – Immediate Past President
Ben Taylor – Vice President
Shad Sletto – Secretary/Treasurer
Ted Vogelpohl – Associate President
Fred Cernetisch – Associate Vice President
2021 Directors
Bill Sanderson – Builder Director
Jake Toebben – Builder Director
Dan Riegler – Associate Director
John Baute – Associate Director
McKensi Madden - Associate Director
Caitlin Skaggs – Associate Director
Melissa Pryor – Sales and Marketing Council Chair
Ryan Stoffel – Land Development Council President
