Covington Named Government of the Year by Ky. League of Cities

The City of Covington was named City Government of the Year by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC).

“The City of Covington is a great example of a community and local leaders who constantly reinvent and re-imagine,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “Part of KLC’s mission is to support innovation and quality governance, and the City of Covington exemplifies both qualities.”

Among the reasons cited in honoring Covington was its progress even during the COVID-19 pandemic such as a $3 million public Wi-Fi project, a transformation of the riverfront, the purchase of the former IRS site, and other economic development announcements resulting in nearly 2,100 new jobs and %90 million in private capital investment.

KLC is a 370-city member organization that advocates on behalf cities at the state level.

Mayor Joe Meyer accepted the award.

“Covington was – and remains – determined to emerge from the pandemic not shell-shocked and shattered but able and ambitious, so even while we took drastic steps in 2020 to help our people and our businesses survive, we also moved forward on projects that are changing the trajectory of the Cov’s future,” Meyer said. “This award will inspire us to keep moving forward.”



To be nominated for the award, KLC said, a city must have “elevated its community through quality governance or done something transformational for the community.”



Collins & Company, Inc., which sponsors the “City Government of the Year” award, will donate $1,000 to support a City of Covington program or project.



KLC officials will visit Covington in the coming weeks to present the award and make a video about the city.



Mayor Meyer said Covington hoped to time the presentation with a reception honoring the volunteers who serve on the dozens of boards and commissions that help Covington operate.



“This truly is a team effort,” he said. “We wouldn’t be transforming the city the way we are without the help of literally hundreds of volunteers and partners who generously donate their time, talent, and energy.”



The city’s nomination described how officials laid the groundwork for a stunning array of recent economic announcements and progress on history-changing projects like the IRS site, the riverfront, and the Wi-Fi project.



“…those successes are direct results of strategic decisions, perseverance, partnerships, and outside-the-box thinking that created a narrative of energy and momentum that continued to accelerate throughout the pandemic,” the nomination read. “Rather than hunker down and cower, (Covington) moved ahead.”

