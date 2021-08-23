CVG First Responders Honored for Heroic Delivery of Organ During Snowstorm

The first responders at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) were honored for their harrowing dash during a major snowstorm to deliver an organ from the airport to a hospital in Cincinnati.

In February, a medical flight expected to land at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati was forced to divert due to the winter conditions and landed instead in Hebron at CVG.

The organ and three surgeons aboard the aircraft needed to be transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center within two hours.

It was rush hour on the roads and heavy snow was blanketing the area.

The CVG Fire Department coordinated with others to find the best route and to receive and escort to the hospital.

The usually 25-minute drive was just over an hour as the CVG crew navigated through the snow-covered highways.

The fast action brought the organ and the surgeons to the hospital with just an hour to spare.

That work resulted in the American Association of Airport Executives to commend the CVG team “for valor and commitment to excellence in the field of aircraft fire fighting and rescue services.”

Coordination with partners like the Kenton County Dispatch and Cincinnati Police Department were also commended.

Firefighter Jason Bauman accepted the recognition in July for personally delivering the organ and transplant team safely

Other responders included Chief Steve Listerman, Captain Jeff Goshorn, Firefighter Jason Baumann, Fire/Medic Greg Holian, Firefighter Casey Jones, Firefighter Michael Nienaber, Firefighter Zack Smith, and Fire/Medic Sean Tilley.

-Staff report