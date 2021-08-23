Ky. Symphony's Labor Day Weekend Shows Feature "Boy Band" Music

The music of "boy bands" will be featured in the Labor Day weekend concerts of the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra (KSO), but the song list will extend beyond the era with which we usually associate that genre.

Yes, there will be songs from acts like 98 Degrees, Hanson, the Backstreet Boys, and Nsync.

But there will also be older songs from bands like the Beach Boys, the Jackson 5, the Four Seasons, and Toto.

In its three days of shows, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, September 4-6, the events will take place in Covington, Fort Thomas, and Middletown, Oh. Admission is a $5 suggested donation.

KSO and its 21-piece orchestra will be joined by the No Promises Vocal Band to take audiences through decades of music made famous by "boy bands".

No Promises was founded in 2015.

“Popular music over the last 100 years has become quite diverse in its sounds, including performers of virtually all social, racial, ethnic and gender backgrounds, impacting all gatherings, celebrations and media, while essentially time-stamping each generation,” said KSO Music Director James Cassidy. “The KSO’s various subsidiary groups allow the KSO to time-travel along with its audiences.”

Shows are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Covington's Devou Park, Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Thomas's Tower Park, and Monday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum in Middleton.

For the Covington show, the TANK Shuttle from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills will start at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site in Ft. Thomas. Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs.

-Staff report