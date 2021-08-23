Theft During Funeral Leads to Shelter-in-Place at Schools, Two Arrests

This story has been updated with mug shots of the suspects and their respective charges along with additional details learned during Monday night's Ft. Mitchell city council meeting. Trayvion Lusk's last name has also been corrected.

A funeral at Highland Cemetery was interrupted by a theft prompting a shelter-in-place at a local school district.

It happened Monday at Highland Cemetery where Ft. Mitchell Police were called about a theft in progress during a funeral.

Ft. Mitchell Police Captain Bill Zerhusen told city council on Monday night that a purse was stolen from a vehicle and that two suspects then attempted to flee in a vehicle.

Cemetery employees saw suspects attempting to leave so they locked the main gate. The suspects, Zerhusen said, then drove in the grass before getting stuck and opting to flee on foot.

From the cemetery, the two men ran across Dixie Highway towards the Kroger store across the street and then towards Beechwood Schools down the road. It was indicated at the time of the event that one of the suspects may have been armed.

The school resource officer brought the schools into a shelter-in-place and according to Ft. Mitchell Police, at least a dozen officers from Ft. Mitchell and other agencies responded to the area.

Xavier Joyce, a 26-year old man, was located and arrested.

Police brought in K9s and a helicopter (from Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office) and found the second suspect, Trayvion Lusk, a 25-year old man, in the woods on Ashton Rd. a short time later.

Joyce is charged with theft from a vehicle (under $500), third degree criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property (under $500). He is set to be arraigned in Kenton District Court on Tuesday morning.

Lusk faces the same three charges as Joyce in addition to charges of theft of a credit card, menacing, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest. He will also be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Xavier Joyce (left) and Trayvion Lusk, via the Kenton Co. Detention Center