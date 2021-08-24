Air Quality Alert, Heat Advisory Issued for Region

With the high temperatures and heat index in the region, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an air quality alert for Wednesday for counties in the region, including Boone, Campbell, and Kenton.

The agency expects to see levels of ozone in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Oh. also issued a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Tuesday because the heat index, or what it feels like outside, is expected to be around 102 degrees. The rest of the week is expected to be just as hot or hotter.

On Air Quality Alert days, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency encourages everyone to help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions:

Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive.

Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap.

Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation.

Combine trips or eliminating unnecessary vehicle trips.

Keep your vehicle maintained with properly inflated tires and timely oil changes.

Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Alert days.

Avoid use of oil-based paints and stains on Air Quality Alert days.

Never burn leaves or other yard trimmings.

Suspend use of fire pits, campfires and charcoal grills on Air Quality Alert days.

Conserve electricity by turning out lights and unplugging unused appliances and electronics.

Air Quality Alerts are issued as a partnership between the Hamilton County Department of Environmental Services and OKI Regional Council of Governments (OKI).

-Staff report

Photo: The Cincinnati and Covington skylines as seen from Devou Park on Sunday (Michael Monks/RCN)