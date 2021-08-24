Positive COVID Case at Newport Ovation Vote Forces State of the City Cancellation

The Newport city commission gathered in a special open session on Thursday last week to approve bonds for the further development of the Ovation project along the city's riverfront.

But later, someone at the meeting tested positive for COVID-19 prompting City Manager Tom Fromme to delay his planned state of the city presentation scheduled for this week.

Fromme interacted with the COVID-positive person during Thursday's meeting, so out of caution, opted to postpone the state of the city presentation which was originally scheduled for Wednesday this week at BB Riverboats as part of the Newport Business Association meeting.

The presentation is now scheduled to take place on September 29 at BB Riverboats' River's Edge Event Center. As originally planned, it will be part of a Newport Business Association meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The COVID-positive person is not a city employee, the city announced. In addition to Fromme, other city employees interacted with the positive individual, the city said.

Meanwhile, the commission offered its approval to $660 million in industrial revenue bonds (IRB) to support the Ovation project.

"Ovation is an exciting and monumental project that will forever change our city and enhance Newport as a hub of entertainment, business and first-class urban living," said Fromme. "It’s a big win for the city, it will allow for the continued progress on the Ovation."

Ovation is a 25-acre mixed-used development covering nearly five city blocks at the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers being developed by Covington-based Corporex, which will use the bond proceeds for construction costs.

Often used by Newport and other local governments as an economic development tool, IRB permit cities to provide funding for economic development projects without being responsible for repaying the bonds.

“The action taken by the City of Newport will allow us to continue the incredible momentum that is taking place at Ovation,” said Thomas Banta, managing director of Corporex Companies. “We appreciate the continued, strong support we receive from Newport’s mayor, commission and staff. A complex undertaking like the mixed-use Ovation Development would not be possible, otherwise.”

Corporex plans to invest more than $180 million dollars in Ovation over the next 18 months. The $53 million second phase consists of a 132-room Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel which will feature a rooftop bar, and a 100,000-square-foot Class A office building featuring plaza-level retail.

Corporex also recently broke ground on the third phase of Ovation, which includes structured parking, for-sale and for-rent residential units, retail, entertainment, and an amenity club. The third phase is located across the street from PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation and connects to the concert venue by a pedestrian walkway above West Third Street.

The first step of the third phase was raising the levee wall, which is currently under construction.

Corporex is working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to utilize leading-edge engineering principles and materials to attach the current earthen wall to the levee, connecting Ovation directly to the riverfront.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher