Want to Rappel Down a RiverCenter Tower? Here's Your Chance.

Seventy people will have the opportunity to rappel down RiverCenter II, one of the twin skyscrapers along the Covington riverfront.

The chance comes in the form of a fundraiser for the Life Learning Center called "Over the Edge".

Life Learning Center, based in Covington, aims to help at-risk people gain the necessary tools to support and sustain a living-wage career in the wake of overcoming poverty, incarceration, and/or addiction, through a 12-week program.

The nonprofit hopes to raise $100,000 from its effort.

Over the Edge is scheduled for Saturday, September 25.

To qualify as one of seventy participants, each will need to raise $1,000 by the event date. Those raising $1,500 or more will have a bonus of having the experience captured on a GoPro camera.

Participants must weigh between 100 and 300 pounds. There are no age or physical ability requirements to participate.

There will be an outdoor party for participants and spectators in the parking lot across from RiverCenter with food trucks and music.

Those who simply wish to keep both feet on the ground but support the cause can donate by visiting the event’s campaign page.

“From the very beginning of our history, Life Learning Center has sought to provide men and women throughout Northern Kentucky with resources that will have a long-lasting positive impact on their lives,” said Life Learning Center President Alecia Webb Edgington. “With this event, we have a unique opportunity to showcase the community’s support of its neighbors. As people rappel down one of Covington’s most noticeable landmarks, we hope to raise funds and the spirits of all those in need of a second chance at a new, sustainable life.”

For more information on Over the Edge or Life Learning Center, visit justgiving.com/campaign/LifeLearningCenter or https://www.lifelearningcenter.us/.

-Staff report