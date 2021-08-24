Zembrodt Education Center to Welcome Students for First Time Since Completion

The Point/Arc's new Zembrodt Education Center officially opens in downtown Covington on Wednesday.

Students are expected to enter their classroom that day in the newly constructed facility on Washington Street, which officially opened in 2020, but was vacant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Point/Arc serves people with developmental disabilities.

Brandon Releford is the newly named executive director of the center.

“I’ve prepared for this position all my life,” Releford said. “I’m pretty excited. This position was tailor-made for me.”

Brandon Releford (provided)

Aervana Bishop, a student of the Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) appreciates the helpful programming and work experience, but there’s so much more to the center.

“It really means a lot to me,” she said. “Everyone is so accepting of me.”

ZEC was created to give people with intellectual and developmental disabilities opportunities to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially, and vocationally. The center strives to increase growth and support for individuals and families in the Greater Cincinnati region.

Bishop said the center “has helped me with my social skills, what to do on my own without being asked, and how to interact with co-workers.” She participated in the summer work experience program at ZEC.

Provided

ZEC has been in limited operations due to the pandemic, according to Releford. The center opened in March 2020 and a week later the country-wide shutdown due to the spread of Covid went into effect.

Releford said that although there hasn’t been any programming going on in the facility, the center’s served community has been very active in the online programming.

Releford said the organization will now offer in-person programming which will include social connection services, transition services, caretaker workshops, social communication services, creativity and wellness classes and time management and organization support.

“We are an amazing place,” Releford said. “Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this. When I found out about ZEC and its mission, I knew I had to be a part of this.”

Betty Dodson, a long-time Point volunteer, knew they had to be a part of the center too.

“The community of special needs individuals should be able to participate in life just like you and I,” Dodson said. “Each individual should experience life and not just exist. Each one is a child of God and all God's children are valued and loved and equal no matter their disability.”

According to Releford, the center is “a hidden gem.”

“We are trying to get the word out and get the surrounding community involved,” he said.

The center needs not only individual volunteers, but also business and organization partners, Releford said. For information, on how to connect, visit www.zembrodteducationcenter.org.

“There is just so much potential here,” Releford said. “We really want to work with those in this area in need of our services and their caregivers to provide programming and support that will greatly assist them and fill in the gaps. This is especially important right now.”

Releford said ZEC and the Point are “on the move” reaching out to more and more families and individuals they can serve.

-Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor

Top photo: Zembrodt Education Center in Covington (Michael Monks/RCN)