Erlanger Announces $1.25 Million Investment in City Parks

The City of Erlanger announced a $1.25 million investment in parks and the development of a master plan for future upgrades to the city's twelve parks.

Current plans call for major improvements to Silverlake, Rainbow, and Flagship parks and the development of a master plan that will initially include Depot, Stetter, Locust and Railroad Depot parks.

"Well-maintained, inviting and attractive parks that appeal to those who want to be active as well as those who just want to relax are major factors in where people decide to live," said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. "City council and our administration decided that our parks have been underutilized and need an upgrade as well as a long-term master plan. An outstanding park system is a service we are committed to delivering to our community, and this plan will get us there."

Erlanger city council approved the spending earlier this year as part of the city's annual budget.

Erlanger Public Works Director Peter Glenn said the following improvements will be made at Silverlake, Rainbow and Flagship Park.

Silverlake Park, 110 Division Street

New bathrooms

New parking lot

New playground equipment

Improvements to the existing basketball and tennis courts and the addition of a new basketball court

New pedestrian walkways

New access road off of Division Street

Rainbow Park, 3007-A Rainbow Terrace

New fencing

New parking

Planning for future improvement



Flagship Park, 1 Flagship Drive

Playground surface improvements including installation of rubberized playsurface

Glenn said work is also being completed his summer at Misty Creek Park at 9-A Creekstone Circle, including improvements to the playground.



"These are major upgrades that will really improve our parks," Glenn said. "And with a master plan, we can begin looking at making improvements to even more parks in the near future.

-Staff report