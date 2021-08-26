New Cuban and Latin American Restaurant Coming to Newport

A new Cuban and Latin American restaurant and rum bar is set to open at Newport on the Levee in the early spring.

Amador is the latest new enterprise to open at the Levee.

In Cuba, an independently-owned, local restaurant is called a “Paladar,'' and that serves as the primary inspiration for what Amador strives to become, a news release said.

Nick Pesola, owner of Revolution Rotisserie and self-proclaimed history buff, blends his love for Latin American culture and creating memorable restaurant experiences to bring this bold concept to life, the announcement said. The name Amador pays homage to Latin America’s deep Spanish roots and is a common surname found throughout the region, roughly meaning “lover.”

The concept will occupy a 6,400-square-foot space, featuring 3,900 square feet of indoor dining and a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio overlooking the Ohio River, neighboring bridges and skyline.

The atmosphere will be part 1980s Miami vibe, part Havana nights packed with plenty of Cuban nostalgia, the announcement said.

Amador will also feature a bodega-style walk-up window with a limited menu through “el callejón,” the alleyway along the side of the building.

“Our goal with Amador is to create a really fun, one-of-a-kind experience on all fronts from the delicious cuisine to the craft cocktails to the playful atmosphere. Amador will complement everything else going on in the area and my hope is that our guests will feel a bit like they are on vacation whenever they come dine with us,” said Pesola. “Newport on the Levee already has a lot of cool stuff going on so we are excited to bring something totally different to the mix. Whether it’s grabbing a quick Cubano sandwich from the bodega window or sipping on mojitos and sharing paella with friends while soaking up the sun and the views – we’ve got something for everyone.”

Amador is expected to be the first full-service Cuban restaurant in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. Guests can expect traditional Cuban dishes like empanadas, croquetas and Cubano sandwiches as well as many other Latin American favorites such as street tacos, chips and guacamole, queso, and salsas. Amador will be a rum bar with cocktails including mojitos, daiquiris and margaritas in addition to a wide variety of Latin American beers, wines, and rare spirits, the announcement said.

“We’ve been really intentional about finding independent, local concepts that bring new and exciting experiences for the community,” said Regan Thomas, leasing representative for North American Properties, which owns Newport on the Levee. “Nick’s Amador concept is a perfect fit for Newport on the Levee’s Riverwalk with large patio space and gorgeous views in an open container district. It’s the perfect place to gather with family and friends for authentic Cuban dishes and playful cocktails.”

-Staff report