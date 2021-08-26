NKU President Named Chair of Horizon League Board of Directors

Northern Kentucky University President Dr. Ashish Vaidya was named chairman of the board of directors of the Horizon League, the NCAA Division I athletics conference to which NKU Norse programs belong.

The announcement was made by the conference this week, and includes appointments to the Horizon League's council as well.

“We are very excited about the new leadership coming in at the top of our governance structure as this is a group of dynamic individuals at the board and council levels who are taking on a leadership role in the League at a very important time in college athletics,” said Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach.

Vaidya, who became NKU's president in 2018, was previously vice chair of the board for the past two years. He was also a member of the NCAA’s Presidential Forum from 2018-21. The Presidential Forum’s purpose is to assist the NCAA Division I board of directors in accomplishing its strategic mission in the Division I governance structure and help ensure that the NCAA core value involving presidential leadership of intercollegiate athletics at the campus, conference and national level is achieved.

-Staff report