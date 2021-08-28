NKY Chamber, Local Chinese Chamber Announce Membership Partnership

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership Friday with the Greater Cincinnati Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the Greater Cincinnati Chinese Chamber of Commerce with 1 to 20 employees are now eligible to join the NKY Chamber for just $99 annually. The offer follows a similar partnership agreement reached in 2020 between the NKY Chamber and the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA.

All three partnerships aim to increase networking opportunities among members as well as access to business resources.

NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper said the partnership with the Chinese Chamber is the latest step to increase collaboration, networking and, most importantly, unity among economics-focused organizations and local entrepreneurs.

“Embracing, supporting and empowering diversity is imperative to building an inclusive business community in the Northern Kentucky region,” Cooper said. “Partnerships like these are essential to developing a thriving economy and a welcoming community that can unite the region, while also making NKY a sought-after destination for employers from across the world.”

Greater Cincinnati Chinese Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leo Chan said the collaboration will lead to more opportunities and tools available for his organization’s members.

“Northern Kentucky is the region’s fastest growing economy, and many Chinese-American-owned businesses are flourishing,” Chan said. “Our partnership will enable us to better serve our members and the community.”

