Six NKY Officers Graduate from State Academy of Police Supervision

Twenty-three law enforcement officers from across the state including six from Northern Kentucky departments graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision (APS), the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced Friday.

“Thank you for rising up to the challenge of studying hard, taking a risk and signing up to serve in these leadership roles that are essential to not only your law enforcement agency, but our commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our law enforcement officers help the entire commonwealth move forward to becoming the better Kentucky we all want for all of our people.”

APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.

“APS Class 86 represents law enforcement agencies from every corner of the state and a variety of law enforcement types,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I’m proud to congratulate these leaders on earning their APS pin and encourage them to lead purposefully and stay humble.”

The Department of Criminal Justice Training is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

APS Class 86 graduates from Northern Kentucky and their agencies are:

Sergeant Christopher Lauer Campbell County Police Department

Sergeant Justin Bradbury Covington Police Department

Sergeant David Griswold Covington Police Department

Sergeant Michael Brock Independence Police Department

Sergeant Alesa Collinsworth Independence Police Department

Sergeant Jonathan Payne Northern Kentucky University Police Department

