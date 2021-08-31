Caboose Celebration Part of Ludlow Labor Day Celebration

Ludlow's railroad legacy will be celebrated on Labor Day with Party on the Plaza, an event that includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an old caboose that will be on display.

The party is scheduled for Monday, September 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the City Plaza (51 Elm St.).

The caboose had been sitting idle in Junction City, Ky. for years, according to a news release, but a new building was planned for where the caboose had been placed. Junction City donated the caboose to Ludlow where it arrived last year, resting in a parking lot on West Elm Street.

On Thursday, September 2, the caboose will be moved to its new location at the plaza.

In addition to the caboose ceremony, visitors can check out the inside of the caboose, and enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, music, local crafts, and displays of Ludlow history and railyards.

The Ludlow Heritage Museum will be on site and open for those who want to learn more about the city's connection to the railroad.

Party on the Plaza is organized by the Heritage Museum with assistance from the Ludlow Historic Society.

-Staff report

Photo: Train viewing station at the City Plaza in Ludlow (RCN file)