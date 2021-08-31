Carly Pearce to Be Honored in Taylor Mill Ahead of Newport Concert

Ahead of her Thursday night concert at Ovation Music Pavilion in Newport, rising country star Carly Pearce will be honored in her native Taylor Mill.

The city is welcoming Pearce back home with a special ceremony and signage honoring her.

Pearce was recently made a member of the Grand Ole Opry, one of country music's highest honors, and has placed two singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs top ten: "Every Little Thing" and "I Hope You're Happy Now" (a duet with Lee Brice), both of which peaked at #5.

Taylor Mill Mayor Dan Bell and the city commission will host the event at the Pride Park gazebo at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

At that evening's concert, Pearce will appear in a show headlined by Lady A.

-Staff report