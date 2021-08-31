Lane Closures on Daniel Carter Beard, Combs Hehl Bridges this Week

More bridge work is coming to Northern Kentucky this week in a region already seeing its commuters grapple with the ongoing closure of the Roebling Suspension Bridge and work on the Brent Spence Bridge.

On Wednesday, work crews will be on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge on I-471's northbound side from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an inspection. The left lane will be closed during those hours.

On Thursday, work crews move to the Combs Hehl Bridge on I-275's eastbound side from 9 a.m. to noon. The right lane will be closed.

-Staff report