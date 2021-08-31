NKU Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Includes Indiana, DePaul

Northern Kentucky men's basketball will travel to Bloomington to face Indiana and Chicago to take on DePaul as part of the Norse's nonconference schedule this upcoming season.

NKU released its full nonconference schedule on Tuesday.

The regular season opens Tuesday, November 9 when Wheeling comes to Highland Heights, and the homestand at BB&T Arena follows with visits from UNC-Greensboro (Nov. 12), and then the first two games of the Blue Demon Classic against Eastern Michigan (Nov. 18) and Western Illinois (Nov. 22).

The Norse then travel to Chicago to face Classic host DePaul on Nov. 26.

A pair of home contests against Canisius and Alice Lloyd open December, when the Norse welcome the two foes to BB&T Arena on Dec. 8 and 12, respectively.

The nonconference slate wraps up with road games at Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 18 and then at Indiana on Dec. 22.

Led by All-Horizon League Second Team performer Trevon Faulkner and Horizon League Freshman of the Year and third team honoree Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky returns its top-six scorers from last season.

Faulkner averaged 16.7 points per game and Warrick poured in 15.8. Bryson Langdon also contributed 10.7 points per game, while Adrian Nelson became just the fourth Norse all-time to average double-figure rebounds (10), which ranked in the top-20 nationally.

NKU also added the veteran services of Chris Brandon, a Horizon League All-Defensive Team honoree, and Seybian Sims.

Freshmen Sam Vinson, Imanuel Zorgvol and Hubertas Pivorius will join the Norse for their inaugural season.

Vinson earned multiple first team all-Kentucky honors and was named the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year while leading Highlands to the Kentucky state title, averaging 22.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2.6 steals per game over the course of the season.

-Staff report